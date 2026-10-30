A WWE SmackDown Superstar is heading back to WWE NXT for Halloween Havoc 2026.

Tatum Paxley announced on social media on Friday that she will be returning to her former brand as a panelist for Saturday night’s Halloween Havoc pre-show.

Paxley explained that she couldn’t imagine missing the annual event, particularly after what happened at last year’s show.

“Yup yup yup it sure doesn’t seem right to have Tater Paxley NOT be at Halloween Havoc,” she wrote. “SOOOO this year I’m coming to be one of the panelist cause i REFUSE to miss out on the show that gave me one of my best moments of my career! See you Saturday, WWE NXT.”

Paxley’s connection to Halloween Havoc dates back to the 2025 event, where she defeated Jacy Jayne to capture the NXT Women’s Championship. During her time with the developmental brand, she also held the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

Since moving to SmackDown, Paxley has aligned herself with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. She briefly held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Bliss before the duo dropped the titles to Michin and B-Fab last week.

Paxley and Bliss also got into the Halloween spirit during Thursday’s WWE live event in Youngstown, Ohio, dressing as characters from the movie “Dodgeball” for their match against Michin and B-Fab, who appeared in Chucky-inspired costumes.

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2026 takes place this Saturday, October 31, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The kickoff show begins at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET. Danhausen will serve as host for the event.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for live WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results coverage.