WWE Superstar Piper Niven continues to face an uncertain road back to the ring as she remains sidelined with a serious neck injury.

And her own words suggest there’s still no clear timetable for a return.

Niven has been out of action for several months, and on Monday night she offered a candid update while responding to a fan on social media who asked how she was feeling and whether she’d be back anytime soon.

While noting that she’s currently “in a good spot,” Niven made it clear that the recovery process remains difficult and unpredictable.

“It’s 5 months on and some days when it’s bad I can’t stand up for more than a few minutes if even a minute,” she explained.

Despite the ongoing challenges, Niven emphasized that her passion for wrestling hasn’t faded and that returning to WWE remains her ultimate goal.

“Do I want to come back? Of course I do. This is all I’ve done and all I’ve wanted to do since I was 16 years old and I can’t imagine doing anything else, I still love it as much as I did the first day I started. And I feel like I was really just starting to get confident again and open up and hit my groove. So all this to say, I hope so. Keep your fingers crossed for me.”

It’s an emotional setback at a time when Niven felt she was gaining momentum.

Niven’s last match took place in August on an episode of SmackDown in Dublin, Ireland, where she picked up a win over Charlotte Flair. Although she showed no obvious signs of injury during the bout, she was pulled from WWE television shortly thereafter and has not appeared on programming since.