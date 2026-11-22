Another WWE talent is making the jump to AAA.

During the November 21 episode of AAA on FOX, a vignette aired promoting the upcoming arrival of Kiana James, who introduced a new nickname while taking aim at the people of Mexico.

In the video package, James highlighted her dedication to fitness, physical appearance and demanding workout routine, portraying herself as someone willing to put in the work that others refuse to do.

James claimed she belongs to the one percent of people willing to make the necessary sacrifices, while criticizing the other 99 percent in Mexico for lacking the same commitment.

She also introduced herself as “Una Percento” Kiana James, seemingly establishing a new persona ahead of her arrival in the promotion.

The vignette concluded with a graphic confirming that James is “coming soon” to AAA.

An official date for her debut has not yet been announced.