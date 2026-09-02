A pair of familiar faces to WWE and NXT fans re-emerged on television on Tuesday night in “The Sunshine State.”

The Creed Brothers are back in NXT.

Brutus and Julius Creed made a surprise return to the brand during Tuesday night’s episode, attacking Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar following their tag team victory over Dorian Van Dux and Sean Legacy.

After Julius took out Dar with a suplex, Brutus climbed to the top rope and delivered the Brutus Ball to Moreno. The commentary team acknowledged during the attack that the Creed Brothers had officially returned to NXT.

In a video posted to social media afterward, Brutus and Julius said they would explain the reason behind their return on next week’s show.

The Creed Brothers were last regularly featured on main roster television alongside the original El Grande Americano. The two were largely kept off WWE programming while he recovered from injury before resurfacing earlier this year under masks as Julio and Bruto Creedo, collectively known as Los Americanos Hermanos.

That storyline eventually came to an end when Chad Gable lost to El Grande Americano in a Mask vs. Mask match.

While Brutus and Julius have been absent from Raw and SmackDown in recent weeks, they have remained active by competing on WWE Main Event.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 9/1/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

The Creed Brothers are BACK!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4RguqKbjUh — WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2026