CM Punk is set to appear on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown following his shocking Undisputed WWE Championship victory on Raw.

WWE announced on Tuesday that the newly-crowned Undisputed WWE Champion will be live at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City for Friday night’s SmackDown, confirming the news with a post on X.

“BREAKING NEWS: New Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk will be live in Oklahoma City this Friday,” the company announced via social media.

Punk made his surprise return on the July 6 episode of Raw, replacing Cody Rhodes in the scheduled Undisputed WWE Championship match against Sami Zayn. He went on to defeat Zayn to capture the title, ending Zayn’s first reign as champion after less than two weeks.

With Punk now back on top of WWE, all eyes will be on SmackDown to see what the new Undisputed WWE Champion has to say following his stunning championship victory.

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