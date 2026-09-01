WWE has officially announced new details for its Crown Jewel 2026 premium live event.

During the taped August 31 episode of WWE RAW, it was revealed that Crown Jewel will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Turki Al-Sheikh later promoted the announcement on social media as part of the upcoming Riyadh Season.

Crown Jewel has become an annual event on WWE’s premium live event calendar, with recent editions centered around the Crown Jewel Championship concept. The men’s and women’s world champions from RAW and SmackDown face each other to determine the respective Crown Jewel Champions.

The 2025 edition of Crown Jewel was held in Perth, Australia, and featured both the men’s and women’s Crown Jewel Championship matches. The event also included John Cena facing AJ Styles as part of Cena’s retirement tour.

WWE’s return to Riyadh this November will come ahead of another major event already scheduled for Saudi Arabia, as WrestleMania 43 is set to take place in Riyadh in 2027.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel Results.