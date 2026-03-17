The promotions behind-the-scenes in WWE continue.

On Tuesday, Thomas Schiller announced via his official LinkedIn account that he is gearing up to start his ‘next chapter’ with WWE and TKO.

“I’m excited to share that I’m starting my next chapter at WWE/TKO,” Schiller wrote. “In this role, I’ll be diving deeper into the creative side of our broadcasts by elevating and producing graphics across all programming, shaping the look and feel of talent entrances, and bringing forward ideas that make our shows even more innovative, dynamic, and immersive.”

Schiller continued, “I’m incredibly grateful to the friends, collaborators, and colleagues who’ve supported, challenged, and inspired me along the way. The last chapter shaped me in ways I’ll always value. Looking forward to what we build next.”

Thomas Schiller is now the Creative Director for WWE. He has a past that includes work in the NHL and CBS.

Schiller joins multiple additional executives who have been promoted in recent weeks, including Ryan Ward being promoted to oversee the creative direction for Raw and SmackDown, Road Dogg Brian James quitting the company, and Alexandra Williams being promoted to Vice President and Lead Writer for WWE Raw.