WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will now defend his title on tonight’s RAW.

WWE previously announced Rollins vs. Finn Balor in a non-title match for RAW. However, the following video was released with Byron Saxton revealing that Balor vs. Rollins will now be a title match.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s RAW from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY:

* Matt Riddle vs. Elias

* WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins defends against Finn Balor

* The Miz hosts a special edition of MizTV to apologize and address recent allegations made by Johnny Gargano

