WWE has made it official.

During the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 premium live event on Saturday night at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, the company officially announced the date and location for WWE Elimination Chamber 2027.

The annual premium live event will emanate from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, February 27, 2027.

Ahead of Survivor Series, reports surfaced regarding February 27 being the leading internal date for the show. The official social media accounts for the Prudential Center also teased the venue hosting the event in the days leading up to Saturday’s announcement.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2027 will take place just three weeks after the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event on February 6.