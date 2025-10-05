Ava took to X on Saturday night to make a big announcement for next week’s NXT ShoWDown special event.

Per the aforementioned WWE NXT General Manager’s video, WWE has announced that “The Juggernaut” will serve as the special guest referee for the Women’s Survivor Series-style match between Team TNA and Team NXT at the NXT vs. TNA ShoWDown event on Tuesday, October 7, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The news comes after Grace made headlines earlier this week when she publicly called out both NXT General Manager Ava and TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella for being left off the card.

On Thursday, the former TNA Knockouts Champion turned current WWE NXT Superstar posted a fiery video message to social media expressing her frustration over the situation.

“There is no ‘NX-TNA’ without Jordynne Grace,” the women’s pro wrestling star stated in the video. “There is no partnership. There are no cross-promotional champions. As a matter of fact, there is no ShoWDown without me setting the stage for it two years ago.”

She added, “And you guys let your team captains pick their team members and they chose wrong.”

In response, NXT G.M. Ava released her own video on Saturday, acknowledging Grace’s role in helping establish the ongoing crossover partnership between the two promotions.

“Alright Jordynne, you’re right,” Ava said. “You made some pretty good points. And you know what? I agree with you. I don’t think that there would be this NXT-TNA crossover partnership without everything that you’ve done starting two years ago.”

Ava then made it official, revealing Grace’s new role for Tuesday’s broadcast.

“So I have decided that you are going to be the special guest referee for the Women’s Survivor Series-style match on Tuesday,” she announced.

The Team NXT (Jacy Jayne, Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker & Lola Vice) vs. Team TNA (Kelani Jordan, The IInspiration & Mara Sade) with Jordynne Grace as the new special guest referee joins a stacked lineup for the 10/7 NXT ShoWDown special NXT vs. TNA themed event at the WWE PC.

Also advertised for next Tuesday’s show, previously dubbed NXT InVasion before the controversy surrounding the name prompted the change to NXT ShoWDown, is a Team NXT (Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Myles Borne & Je’Von Evans) vs. Team TNA (Mike Santana, Frankie Kazarian, Moose & Leon Slater) match, as well as an appearance by Joe Hendry, Ethan Page (c) vs. Mustafa Ali with the North American Championship on-the-line, and the “Winner Take All” title unification tilt between TNA World Tag-Team Champions The Hardys and NXT World Tag-Team Champions DarkState.

you’re welcome!! (this is why i’m the better GM sorry santino 🤷🏽‍♀️ 🐍) https://t.co/juht7qbVS2 pic.twitter.com/irDzLBa4MF — A V A (@avawwe_) October 4, 2025

(H/T to Ian Carey F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)