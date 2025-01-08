WWE ID made a special announcement today.

As noted, the official X account for the WWE ID program shared a post over the weekend asking fans if they would like to see full-length WWE ID Showcase matches offered on the WWE ID X page.

On Tuesday, the WWE ID account returned with an update, teasing an announcement for later in the day.

“BREAKING….For the first time, you will be able to watch a complete WWE ID Official Showcase Match here on X,” the announcement read. “The premiere will be this Wednesday at 7:30pm EST.”

. @IceWillliams vs. @TheJordanOasis in a #WWEID Official Showcase Match has been signed for @TheOfficialROW on January 11th in Houston, TX. Can Ice get to a 3 match winning streak? Will Jordan Oasis get his 1st win? pic.twitter.com/QFeOdbGLET — WWE ID (@WWEID) January 7, 2025

A #WWEID Official Showcase Match is coming to @RMPWrestling for the first time 🗻 Timothy Thatcher vs. @justgal_ is set for January 17th in the Denver area. Will Timothy Thatcher teach another lesson? How will Gal Barkay handle a technician like Thatcher? pic.twitter.com/cTlkzXeX5l — WWE ID (@WWEID) January 7, 2025

. @MarcusMathers1 vs. @SamHHolloway in a #WWEID Official Showcase Match has been signed for @WWNFIP on January 12th in Clearwater, FL! Will Marcus Mathers get retribution? Can Sam Holloway make an example out of Mathers? pic.twitter.com/bVLBt13MC7 — WWE ID (@WWEID) January 7, 2025