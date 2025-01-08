WWE ID made a special announcement today.
As noted, the official X account for the WWE ID program shared a post over the weekend asking fans if they would like to see full-length WWE ID Showcase matches offered on the WWE ID X page.
On Tuesday, the WWE ID account returned with an update, teasing an announcement for later in the day.
“BREAKING….For the first time, you will be able to watch a complete WWE ID Official Showcase Match here on X,” the announcement read. “The premiere will be this Wednesday at 7:30pm EST.”
. @IceWillliams vs. @TheJordanOasis in a #WWEID Official Showcase Match has been signed for @TheOfficialROW on January 11th in Houston, TX.
Can Ice get to a 3 match winning streak? Will Jordan Oasis get his 1st win? pic.twitter.com/QFeOdbGLET
— WWE ID (@WWEID) January 7, 2025
. @IceWillliams responds to @TheJordanOasis and he's called @BookerT5x pic.twitter.com/wEhlcJS8Ug
— WWE ID (@WWEID) January 7, 2025
A #WWEID Official Showcase Match is coming to @RMPWrestling for the first time 🗻
Timothy Thatcher vs. @justgal_ is set for January 17th in the Denver area.
Will Timothy Thatcher teach another lesson? How will Gal Barkay handle a technician like Thatcher? pic.twitter.com/cTlkzXeX5l
— WWE ID (@WWEID) January 7, 2025
. @MarcusMathers1 vs. @SamHHolloway in a #WWEID Official Showcase Match has been signed for @WWNFIP on January 12th in Clearwater, FL!
Will Marcus Mathers get retribution? Can Sam Holloway make an example out of Mathers? pic.twitter.com/bVLBt13MC7
— WWE ID (@WWEID) January 7, 2025
The challenge has been answered….. pic.twitter.com/KDZxBA4lxs
— WWE ID (@WWEID) January 7, 2025