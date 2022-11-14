WWE has announced Matt Riddle vs. Chad Gable in singles action for tonight’s RAW.

WWE previously announced that Riddle and Elias would “form a band” on tonight’s RAW to face Alpha Academy in tag team action, but they changed the match to a singles bout just this afternoon.

“Chad Gable and Otis have been a thorn in the side of Matt Riddle for many weeks and now The Original Bro will take on the leader of Alpha Academy. Behind the scenes Riddle has been trying to form a band with his idol,Elias, but this week he will go at it alone against a tough competitor in Gable. Can Riddle put away Gable as well as he rips his bongos? Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7C on USA!,” WWE wrote in their official RAW preview.

There’s no word yet on why Otis and Elias were pulled from the match, or if they will be present at RAW tonight.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s RAW from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY:

* Matt Riddle vs. Elias

* WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor in a non-title match

* The Miz hosts a special edition of MizTV to apologize and address recent allegations made by Johnny Gargano

