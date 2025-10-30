WWE has made some adjustments to its early 2026 live event schedule, swapping two major TV tapings between cities.

The company had originally announced that the January 2nd, 2026 edition of Friday Night SmackDown would take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. However, that plan has been changed.

Instead, WWE will now bring Monday Night Raw to Brooklyn just a few days later, on January 5th, 2026.

Meanwhile, the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, which was originally scheduled to host Raw on January 5th, will instead hold the live SmackDown taping on January 2nd.

Fans who had already purchased tickets for either show but cannot attend the rescheduled date will be able to receive refunds at their original point of purchase.

Both shows are expected to feature Superstars from their respective brands as WWE kicks off the new year with fresh storylines leading into the 2026 Royal Rumble season.

