WWE recently confirmed to the roster that they will not be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine through the company.

WWE talents were recently informed, via the Talent Relations app, that they will not be receiving a COVID-19 vaccine through the company, and that it was their own responsibility to schedule and get vaccinated, according to Fightful Select.

This announcement surprised several wrestlers that were expecting the vaccine to be set up through the company. At the same time, others figured that it would’ve ended up this way because of their status as independent contractors. There was said to be a ton of frustration among some talent, who noted that there are influential people near the top of WWE who actively speak against COVID-19.

It was also said that in the day following WWE Champion Drew McIntyre announcing his positive COVID-19 diagnosis, several other names behind-the-scenes in WWE tested positive for the virus.

