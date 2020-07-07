WWE Makes Interesting Pre-match Changes at TV Tapings

WWE reportedly made the decision to not have ring announcers appear in the ring during match introductions at the recent set of TV tapings, according to WrestlingInc.

This change went for last Friday’s SmackDown, last night’s RAW, this week’s SmackDown and next Monday’s RAW. It was noted that ring announcers will only appear in the ring if a match has a title on the line, but that may not always be the case as Friday’s title match between Drew Gulak and WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles had no ring introductions.

There’s no word yet on if WWE will go back to having ring announcers do the pre-match intros, but we will keep you updated.

