WWE is looking to secure the rights to the name of a legendary pro wrestling promotion.

On November 24, WWE filed a new trademark application for “Mid-South Wrestling” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The filing covers a variety of professional wrestling-related entertainment services, including the production and exhibition of wrestling events, television broadcasts, digital content, and the distribution of wrestling news and information.

Interestingly, the filing comes just days after independent wrestling promotions Razor Pro and PRODUCE announced plans to revive the Mid-South Wrestling brand.

The two promotions are working together to present a Mid-South Wrestling event in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in February 2027, with additional plans to run events in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Texas.

Whether the announced revival prompted WWE to file for the trademark remains unconfirmed.

Additionally, Mid-South Wrestling LLC, based out of Arkansas, submitted its own trademark application for “Mid-South Wrestling” on November 23, one day before WWE’s filing.

The non-WWE application covers merchandise, including shirts, sweatshirts, hats, bandanas, and socks, as well as various professional wrestling-related entertainment services.

Paul Walter Hauser, Bryan Keith, Jonathan Gresham, Steve Maclin, and Adam Priest are among the names advertised for the February 2027 event.

The original Mid-South Wrestling promotion, which eventually became known as the Universal Wrestling Federation (UWF), was sold to Jim Crockett Promotions in 1987. WWE acquired the promotion’s video library from Ene Watts and her family in 2012 before releasing its “Legends of Mid-South Wrestling” DVD in 2013.

Longtime Mid-South Wrestling promoter and WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bill Watts passed away earlier this month at the age of 87.

According to Razor Pro and PRODUCE, plans to revive the promotion were already underway prior to Watts’ passing.