A new tag team match has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.

WWE announced that Cruz Montana and EK Prosper will team up to face The Vanity Project on the September 15 show.

The match was set up in a social media video featuring Montana and Prosper reflecting on last week’s loss before being interrupted by The Vanity Project.

“After reflecting on last week’s loss, Cruz Montana and EK Prosper are interrupted by The Vanity Project, leading to a tag team match TONIGHT on WWE NXT,” WWE wrote.

The announcement did not specify whether The Vanity Project’s NXT Tag Team Championships will be on the line.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE NXT Results coverage.