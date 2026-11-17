Another match has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.

WWE confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Tristan Angels, Saquon Shugars and Sean Legacy will square off in a triple threat match as part of the November 17 episode of NXT on The CW.

The company announced the late addition to the lineup for tonight’s show in a post shared via social media.

“Get ready for a fast-paced matchup when Tristan Angels, Sean Legacy and Saquon Shugars battle it out in a Triple Threat Match TONIGHT on WWE NXT at 8 ET/7 CT on The CW,” the announcement read.

Also scheduled for tonight’s WWE NXT show is Tony D’Angelo vs. Kam Hendrix, as well as Kelani Jordan defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Kendal Grey.

The November 17 episode of WWE NXT takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and airs live at 8/7c on The CW Network.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live WWE NXT Results coverage.