A quiet but notable change appears to have been made to the tag team bout scheduled for tonight’s edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The match pitting AJ Styles & Dragon Lee against Leon Slater & Je’Von Evans is no longer being promoted as a WWE World Tag Team Championship match.

Originally, the contest was announced as a non-title clash featuring NXT stars squaring off with main roster talent. However, WWE.com later published a preview that listed the World Tag Team Titles as being on the line, suggesting the stakes had been raised.

As of today, that same preview has been updated, and the championship stipulation has been removed. The match is once again being presented without any titles at stake.

WWE.com currently lists the following description for the match:

“At Saturday Night’s Main Event, World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee will battle two of the hottest prospects in NXT, the explosive Je’Von Evans and TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater.”

The same page read as follows earlier this week:

“At Saturday Night’s Main Event, World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee will put their title on the line against two of the hottest prospects in NXT, the explosive Je’Von Evans and TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater.”

John Cena faces Gunther in his WWE retirement match in the headline bout of tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

John Cena faces Gunther in his WWE retirement match in the headline bout of tonight's WWE Saturday Night's Main Event show at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Also advertised for the December 13 special event, which streams live via Peacock starting at 8/7c, are Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes battling WWE NXT World Champion Oba Femi, Bayley vs. Sol Ruca

