WWE has announced two additional matches for tonight’s episode of SmackDown, including a championship showdown and a non-title match featuring another titleholder.

The WWE Tag Team Championships will be on the line when Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga of the MFTs defend against Bakusai’s Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki.

The two teams have been involved in an ongoing rivalry since Kyoki, formerly known as Hiromu Takahashi in NJPW, made his WWE debut.

Also added to the lineup is a singles match between WWE Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne and Charlotte Flair. Despite Jayne holding championship gold, the match has been specifically advertised as a non-title contest.

These matches join an already announced lineup featuring Gunther going one-on-one against Finn Balor, a bout originally expected to take place at WWE Crown Jewel before plans changed.

John Cena is also scheduled to appear as he continues inviting Superstars to participate in the upcoming John Cena Classic, which takes place on December 14 at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.

Additionally, newly crowned WWE Women’s World Champion Tiffany Stratton is advertised to appear following her successful Money in the Bank cash-in at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown airs live on USA Network. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.