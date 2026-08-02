* Card is subject to change

They say it for a reason, folks!

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2 kicked off with a live change being made to the high stakes opening contest of the evening.

In his first order of business since being reinstated as the SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis came out and announced that the No. 1 Contender match to determine the next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship was being changed from a singles match to a fatal four-way.

Instead of the originally advertised singles showdown with Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor, it was altered to showcase Zayn vs. Balor vs. Gunther vs. Kevin Owens, the latter of whom made his surprise return after more than a year on the sidelines.

In the end, it was “The Prize Fighter” himself, Kevin Owens, who would go on to pick up the victory, earning himself a future title shot.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2 Results coverage here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

OMG 😱@Gunther_AUT has been added to the No. 1 Contender's Match! pic.twitter.com/2m8IU4mbXV — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2026

KEVIN OWENS IS BACK!!!! 😱😱😱 THIS IS MADNESS!!! pic.twitter.com/W1BWKhNuVb — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2026