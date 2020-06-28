WWE Makes Match Between Timothy Thatcher and Oney Lorcan Official

In response to Timothy Thatcher’s submission school videos, Oney Lorcan has been going on a tirade to get a match made between the two. Lorcan asks for the Gods of Wrestling to give him Thatcher, and NXT General Manager William Regal responded to make the match happen.
Timothy Thatcher and Oney Lorcan will go one-on-one at NXT’s Great American Bash.
YA I SEEN YOUR SUBMISSION SCHOOL VIDEOS AND YOU THINK YOURE TOUGH HOW ABOUT YOU TRY AND STRETCH ME TOUGH GUY GODS OF WRESTLING GIVE ME TIM THATCHER
— ONEY LORCAN (@ONEYLORCAN) June 28, 2020
GIVE ME TIM THATCHER GIVE ME TIM THATCHER GIVE ME TIM THATCHER GIVE ME TIM THATCHER GIVE ME TIM THATCHER GIVE ME TIM THATCHER GIVE ME TIM THATCHER GIVE ME TIM THATCHER GIVE ME TIM THATCHER GIVE ME TIM THATCHER GIVE ME TIM THATCHER GIVE ME TIM THATCHER GIVE ME TIM THATCHER
— ONEY LORCAN (@ONEYLORCAN) June 28, 2020
You are nothing, if not excitable, Mr. @ONEYLORCAN. I’m pleased to say you will NOT need to take any further action as I’m granting you a match against Timothy Thatcher THIS WEDNESDAY on #WWENXT. #NXTGAB https://t.co/V5xyh4sA1J
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) June 28, 2020
Looks like @ONEYLORCAN got what he wanted…a match with Timothy Thatcher Wednesday night at #NXTGAB!@RealKingRegal has made it official. Now the question is…will Thatcher take Lorcan to school or will Oney rule?https://t.co/5fD8k7Phi0
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 28, 2020
