WWE Makes Match Between Timothy Thatcher and Oney Lorcan Official

In response to Timothy Thatcher’s submission school videos, Oney Lorcan has been going on a tirade to get a match made between the two. Lorcan asks for the Gods of Wrestling to give him Thatcher, and NXT General Manager William Regal responded to make the match happen.

Timothy Thatcher and Oney Lorcan will go one-on-one at NXT’s Great American Bash.

