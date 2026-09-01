Money In The Bank season is officially getting underway in WWE.

During Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw, it was announced that Money In The Bank qualifying matches will begin on next week’s September 7 episode.

No participants or specific qualifying matches have been announced as of this writing.

The qualifiers will begin as WWE starts building toward the Money In The Bank premium live event on October 10.

Also announced for next week’s Raw, Liv Morgan will defend the WWE Women’s World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.