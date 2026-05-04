CM Punk’s WrestleMania 42 entrance is already being altered depending on where fans watch it.

Following the original broadcast of WrestleMania 42 Night Two on April 19, Punk made headlines with a unique entrance that incorporated “Miseria Cantaré” by AFI, a licensed track he had never previously used during his WWE run.

The presentation included a cinematic pre-taped segment showing Punk atop Allegiant Stadium, along with a brief moment of silence before transitioning into his familiar “Cult of Personality” theme.

It was a different vibe, and fans noticed immediately.

However, viewers revisiting the show on ESPN Unlimited have picked up on a notable change.

In replays of the event, Punk’s use of AFI’s “Miseria Cantaré” has been removed and replaced with generic stock music, altering the feel of the original entrance.

The change appears to be specific to ESPN’s platform.

Interestingly, the licensed track remains intact in other versions of the segment. Social media uploads on X and YouTube still feature the original music, and international viewers watching via Netflix are also seeing the entrance as it aired live.