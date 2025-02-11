– WWE has announced that CM Punk will be appearing on a pair of upcoming international live episodes of WWE Raw on Netflix. “The Best in the World” will be appearing WWE Raw show at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday, March 24, 2025, as well as the episode the following week at the O2 Arena in London, England on Monday, March 31, 2025. For ticket information, visit Ticketmaster by following the links in the post embedded below courtesy of the official WWE UK account on X.

– Rey Mysterio spoke during his appearance on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez about WWE telling him to stop using Marvel-inspired ring gear after receiving multiple cease-and-desist letters over the issue.

“Actually, WWE had to shut me down for a minute because I was getting too exaggerated,” Mysterio said. “It’s my logo, I’m just using their colors and maybe a Captain America star here and the gloves, but I don’t change anything. With this outfit, I have a dope idea I want to put into work and I’m hoping I’m able to bust it out. Overall, it’s always been an inspiration. When I did the first one, I was in AAA. I did a Superman outfit. I used to wear tights and trunks over the tights and the logo on the trunks had the Superman logo with the ? and the colors. I just wore a red cape. People got what I was trying to do. I did Batman, Spider-Man, and I carried that with me to WWE until they told me, ‘Hey, maybe you’ve got to stop a little bit because we’re getting cease and desist letters.”

– WWE continues to fill out their rapidly-expanding WWE Vault channel on YouTube. On Tuesday, the company released a new mini-documentary style video that features Ernest “The Cat” Miller reflecting on his jump from martial arts into pro wrestling, as well as his debut at WCW Slamboree 1997.