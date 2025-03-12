– As noted, WWE made a slight change to Seth “Freakin'” Rollins’ ring name earlier this week, dropping the “Freakin'” nickname on his official page on the WWE roster. In an update, two more changes have been made to the roster pages of Dominik Mysterio and Bronson Reed, with Dom-Dom no longer sporting “Dirty” in front of his name, and Reed no longer haing “Big” in front of his.

– WWE continues their countdown of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All-Time.” Coming in at number 37 on the list is the legendary No Holds Barred match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania 27. Many would have this a bit higher up on other lists ranking the best matches in the history of “The Show of Shows.”

– Episode two of the new “Raw Recap” podcast with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant is now available via the official WWE YouTube channel, with AJ Styles appearing as a special guest. The official description for the episode, which you can watch in full below, reads as follows: