WWE made a special announcement during the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event broadcast from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on January 24.

After debuting the Attitude Era Edition trailer during Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, WWE and 2K followed up by unveiling a Monday Night Wars Edition during Saturday Night’s Main Event. Both special editions of the game will be available for pre-order beginning January 30.

The Monday Night Wars trailer leaned heavily into nostalgia, featuring classic footage from WWE’s historic rivalry with WCW between 1995 and 2001. Highlights included moments tied to the rise of the nWo, D-Generation X, Goldberg’s dominance, and the emergence of top stars such as The Rock and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

For now, specific details regarding what content will be included in either the Attitude Era Edition or the Monday Night Wars Edition have not yet been announced.

The cover presentation for the Monday Night Wars Edition reflects the era’s iconic divide. One side features WWE legends Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, and Chyna, while the opposing side showcases WCW-era staples Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Goldberg, Booker T, and Eric Bischoff.

More information on edition-specific bonuses and features is expected to be revealed closer to launch.

If interested, you can check out our complete WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 1/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.