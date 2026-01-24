WWE’s Attitude Era is in the spotlight once again.

This time in the world of video games.

As advertised, during this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on January 23 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, a special WWE 2K26 video game announcement aired.

The announcement revealed that pre-orders for the WWE 2K26: Attitude Era edition will begin on January 30, 2026.

Watch the video announcement via the media player embedded below.

The era that changed everything… No rules. No filter. No apologies. #WWE2K26 pic.twitter.com/hzMvXxQqkG — WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2026