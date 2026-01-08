WWE and Fanatics are bringing WWE World to “Sin City” for this year’s WrestleMania Weekend.

On Thursday, WWE.com released an announcement regarding the return of WWE World for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada this coming April.

Featured below is the complete announcement with all of the details.

WWE & Fanatics announce return of WWE World at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas

WWE, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), and Fanatics today officially announced details for WWE World at WrestleMania 42, a five-day interactive fan experience taking place from Thursday, April 16, through Monday, April 20, at the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall in Las Vegas. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 16 at 3p ET/12p. Previous WWE World ticket purchasers and WrestleMania 42 ticket holders can access an exclusive presale by visiting https://www.wweworld.com/wrestlemania-42 starting Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 3e/12p. For more information, please visit https://www.wweworld.com/wrestlemania-42. WWE World at WrestleMania 42 will feature a variety of immersive experiences for fans, including a central main stage that will host roundtable discussions with top WWE Superstars, live podcast recordings, memorabilia honoring WrestleMania’s 42-year history, photo and autograph opportunities with WWE Superstars and Legends, and the largest WWE Superstore in WrestleMania history featuring exclusive merchandise. New for 2026, fans can experience Hulkamania Forever, step into photo-ready WWE Superstar walkthroughs, go behind the curtain at Gorilla Position and more. Fans can still purchase tickets for WrestleMania 42, taking place Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, by visiting Ticketmaster.com.

