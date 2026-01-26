WWE has officially revealed another new edition for its upcoming WWE 2K26 video game.

The company announced the King of Kings Edition of WWE 2K26, which will feature Paul “Triple H” Levesque prominently on the cover.

The special installment adds to the growing lineup of editions expected for this year’s release.

Pre-orders for WWE 2K26 are set to begin on January 30, continuing the franchise’s annual rollout schedule.

As with recent installments, the game is expected to launch in March.

To mark the announcement, WWE released a trailer highlighting the King of Kings Edition (see video below).

The video includes an appearance from Paul Heyman, who humorously pitches his own ideas for potential cover art.

“Paul Heyman is a man with a vision… and endless time on his hands,” Levesque wrote as the caption to a post on his official X account promoting the new release (see video below).

The WWE 2K26 King of Kings Edition announcement follows the pair of announcements made during WWE SmackDown on Friday (WWE 2K26 Attitude Era Edition) and WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (WWE 2K26 Monday Night Wars) on Saturday.