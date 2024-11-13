Next year’s two-night WWE premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” just got grander.

This week, WWE and On Location have announced details regarding their special “WWE Priority Pass” VIP package for WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

In addition to Cody Rhodes and John Cena, two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend Bret “The Hitman” Hart has been announced part of the Gold and Champion Packages.

The announcement for “The Best There Is, The Best There Was and The Best There Ever Will Be” reads as follows:

“Take your WrestleMania 41 experience to the next level with pre-show hospitality access with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. This exceptional package inclusion is only available with your WWE Gold or Champion Priority Pass package from our exclusive hospitality partner, On Location.



Packages include a 2-night ticket with the best seats, all-inclusive hospitality, WWE Superstore and WWE World access and many more premier perks.”

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 19 and April 20, 2025.