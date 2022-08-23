It was originally believed that the 2022 WWE Draft would take place after Clash at The Castle in early September, but word now is that plans may have changed and the Draft may be pushed back several months.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that the Draft happening after Clash at The Castle is no longer a “slam dunk” as several RAW Superstars booked for the September 9 SmackDown from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle have been un-booked from that show.

It was previously reported that RAW Superstars were booked for that SmackDown in Seattle, while blue brand Superstars were planned for RAW episodes on September 5 from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City and on September 12 from the Moda Center in Portland. This new report does not mention an update to SmackDown Superstars being booked for Kansas City and Portland.

It was noted in this new report how many WWE talents were told that the WWE Draft was likely taking place that week after Clash at The Castle, and continuing into the following week like we’ve seen before, but if that is still the plan, then a significant number of crossover talents are not involved.

USA Network sources have reportedly told talents that the WWE Draft is not happening in the immediate future, and have outright stated that after WrestleMania 38 in April 2023 is a likelier landing spot for the big event.

WWE did not officially announce the 2022 Draft, and they have not provided any confirmation on dates. Furthermore, talents have not been given a heads up about anything happening in the coming weeks.

The 2021 WWE Draft kicked off with the October 1 SmackDown in Baltimore, MD, and then wrapped with the October 4 RAW from Nashville, TN.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on the WWE Draft.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.