WWE is shaking up its commentary teams as it heads into 2026, with a fresh lineup set to kick off the new year on Raw and SmackDown.

The action gets underway on January 5th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, marking the one-year anniversary of Monday Night Raw on Netflix. Fans will see some familiar voices in new spots as WWE reshuffles its commentary assignments.

According to one source, Michael Cole and Corey Graves will team up to call the action on Raw, while Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett will handle SmackDown.

That’s a notable switch from 2025, when Cole and Barrett were the Raw duo and Graves joined Tessitore on SmackDown. Barrett and Cole had also teamed for Premium Live Events throughout the year.

Another big change: SmackDown is returning to a three-hour format in 2026, giving Tessitore and Barrett plenty of time to make their mark on the commentary desk.

The 2026 broadcast schedule already promises some intriguing firsts, and this new commentary shakeup is just the beginning.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)