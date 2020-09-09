It was recently reported that WWE NXT training had resumed at a warehouse facility in Orlando, across the street from the WWE Performance Center.

There’s been some wondering if training would head back to the main Performance Center now that WWE TV shows are running from the Amway Center, but that is not the case, according to Fightful Select.

It was noted that right now the Performance Center is being renovated and remodeled, which is why classes have not returned there while WWE runs The ThunderDome from the Amway Center.

Sources who commented for the story noted that they have enjoyed training at the makeshift facility across the street from the main Performance Center. It was also revealed that WWE’s in-house wrestling events have resumed at the makeshift facility.

