WWE has recently announced a new partnership with Netflix where Monday Night Raw will be moving from the USA Network to the streaming service starting in January 2025.

The current deal between WWE and USA Network for airing Raw will continue until September 2024. However, it has not yet been decided where the show will be broadcast between the USA Network deal’s end and the Netflix deal’s start.

According to Dave Meltzer, who was speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Brandon Thurston’s report on WrestleNomics regarding Raw will not be aired on the USA Network once the current deal expires later this year, is true and WWE is expected to make an announcement regarding the broadcasting of the show from October 1st to December 31st.