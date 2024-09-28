Some changes are coming to the WWE Performance Center.

WWE held their final NXT on USA episode from the WWE PC in Orlando, FL. on September 24, with the show moving to The CW network starting next Tuesday in Chicago, Ill., before heading to St. Louis, MO. the following week.

According to reports, WWE is using this time with NXT on the road to make some changes to the WWE PC.

Following this past Tuesday’s show, the set for NXT on USA was taken down, with updates planned to be made to the set before it is put back up. It is unclear whether it will just be updated, or if a whole new set will be used.

The company has used the current set for the weekly NXT show dating back to the NXT 2.0 debut at the WWE PC.

For more news on WWE NXT changing the look, feel and logo for the brand and weekly show, click here.

Additionally, even more changes are coming for WWE NXT on CW.

