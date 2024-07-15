Tickets for WWE’s return to Manchester go on-sale this week.

On Monday morning, the company announced that tickets for the WWE Manchester live event go on sale starting Friday, July 19.

From WWE.com.

STAMFORD, Conn., July 15, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced that tickets for WWE Live at the brand-new Co-op Live in Manchester, England, will be available this Friday, July 19 at 10:00 a.m. BST via Ticketmaster.co.uk.

Fans attending WWE Live in Manchester will see their favourite WWE Superstars in action including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Randy Orton, LA Knight, AJ Styles, Queen of the Ring Nia Jax, Kevin Owens, The Bloodline, The Street Profits, and many more*.

Additional information can be found at www.wwe.com/events.

*Talent subject to change.