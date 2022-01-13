WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is celebrating a milestone of 500 days as champion today.

WWE acknowledged the milestone on Twitter late last night, writing, “500 Days of acknowledging our #UniversalChampion @WWERomanReigns”

Reigns won the WWE Universal Title at Payback on August 30, 2020 by winning a No Holds Barred Triple Threat over Braun Strowman and the former champion, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

Reigns’ next title defense will come at the WWE Royal Rumble on January 29, against Seth Rollins.

