WWE Marks One Year Since The Fiend’s In-Ring Debut, Video of Breezango on The R-Truth Game Show, SummerSlam 2019

– The “Tag Team Treatment” edition of The R-Truth Game Show is now live on the WWE Network. This week’s contestants are Breezango – Tyler Breeze and Fandango.

Below is a preview clip with Breezango delivering a remix of Truth’s “What’s Up?” theme song. This is the 5th episode of Truth’s show.

– WWE is celebrating 1 year since “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt made his in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2019, defeating “The Demon” Finn Balor in singles action. You can see a few photos of The Fiend’s in-ring debut below, along with video. The Fiend is set to challenge WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman at SummerSlam 2020 on August 23.

On a related note, the 2019 SummerSlam pay-per-view will replay tonight on FS1 at 10pm ET.

