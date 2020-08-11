WWE Marks One Year Since The Fiend’s In-Ring Debut, Video of Breezango on The R-Truth Game Show, SummerSlam 2019

– The “Tag Team Treatment” edition of The R-Truth Game Show is now live on the WWE Network. This week’s contestants are Breezango – Tyler Breeze and Fandango.
Below is a preview clip with Breezango delivering a remix of Truth’s “What’s Up?” theme song. This is the 5th episode of Truth’s show.
– WWE is celebrating 1 year since “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt made his in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2019, defeating “The Demon” Finn Balor in singles action. You can see a few photos of The Fiend’s in-ring debut below, along with video. The Fiend is set to challenge WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman at SummerSlam 2020 on August 23.
On a related note, the 2019 SummerSlam pay-per-view will replay tonight on FS1 at 10pm ET.
1 year of #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt. 1 year of terror…
👀 https://t.co/x5EmBAfOpt pic.twitter.com/QgBWscPdHi
— WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2020
TOMORROW, witness the debut of 'The Fiend' @WWEBrayWyatt at @SummerSlam 2019, at 10e/7p, on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/6aUZXgXsiR
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 11, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman