WWE and Mattel have reupped on their global licensing partnership.

The companies issued a press release on Monday morning to announce the renewal of their business relationship.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

Mattel and WWE® Renew Global Licensing Partnership

Multi-year extension comes at a time of major international expansion for WWE and solidifies Mattel’s continued creation of WWE action figures, playsets, and more

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 14, 2025 – Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced a multi-year extension to their global licensing agreement which sees Mattel continue to produce a wide range of WWE products including action figures and accessories, playsets, roleplay items, vehicles, and vehicle accessories.

Mattel and WWE have partnered to deliver a dynamic and diverse lineup of toys since 2010, now sold in over 50 markets worldwide. Mattel’s WWE action figures have consistently ranked among the top 10 properties in the U.S. action figure category, with the WWE Main Event Action Figure Series being the longest-running continuous action figure assortment in history. The multi-year extension comes at a time of continued international expansion for WWE through its new partnership with Netflix. Monday Night Raw launched on the U.S. streaming service in January 2025, with all WWE programming and Premium Live Events also becoming available on Netflix across many international markets.

“Our longstanding partnership with WWE has resulted in some of the most celebrated action figures in the industry,” said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer at Mattel. “As we extend this agreement, we are committed to delivering authentic, high-quality products that capture the energy and larger-than-life personalities of WWE for fans across the globe.”

“WWE’s relationship with Mattel has been a cornerstone of our consumer products strategy for 15 years,” said Alex Varga, Co-Head of Revenue at WWE. “Extending this collaboration will allow us to continue offering products that bring our WWE Superstars and their stories to life for our global fanbase.”

Mattel’s current offering of WWE products can be found online at shop.mattel.com and in select retailers globally.

####

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

About WWE

WWE® is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.