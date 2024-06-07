One of the biggest things to come from Triple H being the new Chief Creative Officer for WWE is the company’s willingness to work with other wrestling promotions. The biggest example of this is TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace competing in the Royal Rumble event back in January, and is now set to challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Championship at the Battleground PLE this Sunday.

According to the Wrestling Observer, this won’t be the only WWE & TNA upcoming collaboration. The publication reports that there is belief that WWE will be involved in some way with the TNA Against All Odds PLE taking place in Chicago later this month. Whether that means WWE stars will compete on the show remains to be seen.

The Observer also notes that most in TNA had no idea of the deal that management cut with WWE, and are learning more about the relationship as time goes on. Aside from TNA, WWE has worked with Pro Wrestling NOAH, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and former STARDOM booker Rossy Ogawa and his new Marigold promotion.

