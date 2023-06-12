New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported today that the exclusive WWE TV rights negotiating windows with FOX and NBCUniversal have closed for Raw and SmackDown.

Now, they can remain in talks with them while also talking with other networks and streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video is expected to be in talks with WWE, while Apple and Warner Bros. Discovery are considered to be dark horse candidates. It was said that FOX and NBCU are still the favorites, but Disney has shown interest in WWE programming for FX, not ESPN, as ESPN “can’t guarantee a specific night of the week due to their rotating slate of games.”

The report added, “One nugget I was told that may interest wrestling fans is that Warner Bros. Discovery does not have to stay exclusive to AEW. It would be something if it got in on WWE. But I don’t see it yet.”

WWE inked five-year deals with both NBCUniversal ($265 million/year for Raw) and Fox ($205 million/ year for SmackDown) in 2019 with them expiring next October.