John Cena will be opening tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, which takes place from the T-Mobil Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Joe Hendry is set to put his TNA World Championship on the line in a Triple Threat match against Frankie Kazarian and Ethan Page at TNA Rebellion 2025.

Thanks to the ongoing partnership between WWE and TNA, Hendry has seen major career highlights, including an appearance in the men’s Royal Rumble and a moment on the grand stage of WrestleMania 41.

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Hendry dropped a major tease, hinting that a top WWE name could be making a surprise appearance at Rebellion. He said,

“We don’t need to say who it is, but I know you [Tommy Dreamer] know exactly who I’m talking about—because this person told me you two had a conversation. You’re wondering who might show up at Rebellion? One of WWE’s megastars, the kind of talent that travels with their own tour bus, told me they want to bring that bus to Rebellion.”

According to backstage sources, fans might witness a surprise debut or return during tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. Details remain under wraps, but anticipation is building.

Pwinsider is reporting that NXT standout Trick Williams was seen backstage at RAW earlier today, sparking speculation about a potential appearance or call-up.

Pwinsider is reporting that there’s been chatter about The Bella Twins making a return soon, possibly positioning themselves as contenders for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.