A major development has emerged in the WWE merger lawsuit, as the case appears headed toward a settlement before ever reaching trial.

As previously reported, an agreement in principle has reportedly been reached in the shareholder lawsuit challenging WWE’s merger with Endeavor and the creation of TKO Group Holdings.

The trial had been scheduled to begin on Monday, June 8, but was quietly removed from the Delaware Court of Chancery calendar over the weekend.

Court Administrator Tamara Burton later confirmed the change to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

“At the parties’ request, the trial is canceled. The parties have advised the court that they will present the settlement for approval in due course.”

The lawsuit was originally filed in 2023 and centered on allegations that Vince McMahon steered WWE toward a deal with Endeavor in a manner that protected his own position within the company amid the sexual misconduct allegations surrounding him.

Plaintiffs argued that WWE was not properly marketed to potential buyers in an effort to maximize shareholder value.

Had the case gone to trial, several high-profile figures were expected to testify, including Vince McMahon, WWE President Nick Khan, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Notably, both McMahon and Khan had already been sanctioned by the presiding judge over the destruction of evidence related to the case.

Attorneys representing a class of WWE shareholders previously claimed their expert analysis suggested damages approaching $1 billion.

The legal battle may be nearing its conclusion, but reactions are already emerging.

A source described as being close to Vince McMahon contacted Fightful Select and other media outlets following news of the settlement and defended the transaction, stating:

“This exact kind of litigation follows every single transaction involving a public company. But here’s the key: Endeavor’s bid was by far the highest. It was signed off on by three separate independent banks – JP Morgan, Raine and Moelis. That’s why WWE’s Board of Directors gave their unanimous approval. The deal created the premier combat sports company. And the shareholders made an absolute fortune.”

The comments represent the opinion of a source close to McMahon and should not be viewed as established fact.

There remains a belief that at least one of the remaining legal matters could advance into the discovery phase despite the apparent resolution of the merger lawsuit.

Burton this afternoon tells me the parties have reached an agreement in principle. “At the parties' request, the trial is cancelled. The parties have advised the court that they will present the settlement for approval in due course.” https://t.co/ncdwqR0uhm — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) June 7, 2026