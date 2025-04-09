WWE and Minute Maid have signed a long-term sponsorship partner.
This week, it was announced that Minute Maid and WWE have teamed up for a sponsorship partnership that will see the beverage owned by Coca Cola become “The Official Juice Partner of WWE,” and will receive integrations at WrestleMania 41, WWE SummerSlam, WWE Monday Night Raw and more.
From Sports Business Journal:
WWE, Minute Maid ink wide-ranging partnershipWWE and Minute Maid have reached a new partnership that will see the Coca-Cola-owned brand become the Official Juice Partner of WWE. Minute Maid will receive integrations within WrestleMania 41, SummerSlam, Monday Night Raw and other key WWE assets. Minute Maid will receive custom broadcast integrations and branding within Raw on Netflix, and the brand will debut a custom commercial during the April 14 edition of Raw that will feature WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair and Jey Uso as the “Juice Crew.” The deal also includes limited-time Minute Maid packaging featuring WWE Superstars branding, including lemonade, fruit punch and blue raspberry, among other flavors. There will also be WWE Superstar branding on Minute Maid products, a custom digital content series titled “Juice Up Your Mondays,” live event activations and more (WWE).