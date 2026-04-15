WWE issued the following:

MINUTE MAID® & WWE® BUILD ON A BREAKOUT FIRST YEAR TO EXPAND FAN ENGAGEMENT THROUGH MULTI-YEAR RENEWAL

April 15, 2026 – Following a successful first year of collaboration, Minute Maid and WWE today announced the next chapter of their partnership – building on strong fan momentum with expanded integrations, new consumer experiences and a refreshed “Bring the Juice” campaign that will continue throughout WWE’s biggest moments in 2026 and beyond. As part of a multi-year renewal, Minute Maid will continue to serve as the Official Juice Partner of WWE, bringing its brand energy deeper into the heart of WWE fandom.

The expanded partnership is anchored by a new co‑branded campaign featuring WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley, and further supported by limited‑time WWE Superstar packaging on select Minute Maid products and enhanced match sponsorships at WWE Premium Live Events. Together, these elements reflect a shared commitment to meeting fans where they engage most – whether in‑arena, on-screen or in everyday moments.

Earlier this month, Minute Maid and WWE introduced The Juice Vault, a digital fan experience accessible through QR codes on limited‑time Minute Maid packaging. The Juice Vault invites fans to return regularly for chances to win exclusive WWE experiences and merchandise, extending the partnership beyond live events and into an always‑on, fan‑first experience that blends accessibility with excitement.

“Our first year with WWE showed us just how deeply fans connect when brands meet them through their passions,” said Marisa Black, Senior Director of Minute Maid, North America. “As we kick-off year two with WWE, we’re building on that momentum by creating experiences like The Juice Vault that bring fans closer to the action and reflect the energy, confidence and fun at the core of both brands.”

From April 17 through July 13, fans can register for the chance to win exclusive prizes through The Juice Vault, including a trip to SummerSlam® and limited‑edition Minute Maid-WWE merchandise. The experience will also come to life onsite at WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, connecting digital engagement with WWE’s biggest event of the year.

“We’re proud of what we accomplished together with Minute Maid in our first year, bringing the partnership to life across retail, digital and experiential to meet our fans where they are,” said Sana Shuaib, Senior Vice President, Partnership Marketing & Digital, TKO Global Partnerships. “The recent launch of The Juice Vault and the debut of our new commercial featuring Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley allow us to connect authentically with our fans, and we look forward to continuing our innovative work with such a valued partner in the years ahead.”

Minute Maid’s “Bring the Juice” platform is back and bigger than ever following last year’s successful launch, bringing the energy and boldness to help fans enjoy small wins over daily compromises. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio will be featured in this year’s campaign, alongside returning brand ambassadors Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso and Bianca Belair. Through arena branding, fan engagement moments, broadcast integrations and robust social plan, Minute Maid will give fans more access to their favorite WWE Superstars throughout WWE’s biggest Premium Live Events, such as WrestleMania, Backlash®, SummerSlam and Money in the Bank®, all available on the ESPN App with a subscription to the ESPN Unlimited plan.

Select Minute Maid products featuring WWE Superstar packaging are available nationwide at participating retailers, with additional packaging rolling out later this summer.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.