On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Drew McIntyre was slammed onto a car windshield by Damian Priest, and according to McIntyre, it was real glass, with shards getting in his eye.

Meanwhile, CM Punk showed no concern for McIntyre’s condition as he walked past him on his way to the ring.

Of course, CM Punk and Jack Perry famously got into a backstage altercation over the use of real glass in AEW.

That was real glass… It got in my eye. — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 28, 2025

CM PUNK LOOKING AT DREW MCINTYRE LMAO 😭 pic.twitter.com/EgRcUqyVdf — Teffo (@Teffo_01) March 28, 2025

Janel Grant’s attorneys have requested the court to move her case against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE to discovery. The defendants oppose this, arguing the case should go to private arbitration as stated in the nondisclosure agreement.

Judge Sarah F. Russell will decide whether discovery can proceed before ruling on arbitration.

Brandon Thurston from POST Wrestling is reporting the following:

“The filings state the plaintiffs’ request for documents “may include any subsidiary and/or current or former executive, employee, contractor, agent, and/or similarly situated personnel of WWE, TKO, and/or Endeavor Group Holdings.” The filing from Grant specifies that she seeking documents related to McMahon’s payments to multiple women. In addition to that, she has requested records of WWE’s policies related to sexual harassment.

Grant’s attorneys indicate they want travel records submitted for McMahon, Laurinaitis, or Brock Lesnar.

Grant alleges in her lawsuit that she was sexually assaulted by McMahon and Laurinaitis, and that she was trafficked. As part of her trafficking claims, she alleges that sexual encounters with her were offered to Lesnar amid his contract renegotiation with WWE.

In response, the defendants argue that starting discovery now could be a waste of time and money if the court later agrees to send the case to arbitration. In an email included as an exhibit in Friday’s court filing, a Paul Weiss attorney representing WWE argues that local rules in Connecticut federal court allow discovery to be delayed until the judge decides whether the case will proceed in court or be sent to arbitration.”

Kendra Barkoff-Lamy, a spokesperson for Grant, issued the following statement:

“Janel Grant’s courage continues to be an inspiration to so many. Her filing today seeks to move forward with her pursuit of justice and accountability against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE for the horrific sex trafficking and abuse inflicted upon her.”

Former TNA/AEW and current WWE NXT Superstar Ethan Page made his return at Friday night’s TNA TV tapings in St. Joseph, Missouri. We’ll have complete **SPOILERS** later tonight right here on WrestlingHeadlines.com.

WWE NXT Women’s and NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer met up with UFC fighter Ignacio Bahamondes ahead of UFC Fight Night Mexico. Bahamondes shared a photo and video of their meeting on social media.

Both athletes hail from Chile.