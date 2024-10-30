The viewership and ratings data for the October 28th episode of WWE Monday Night RAW are in.

Programming Insider is reporting that this week’s episode of WWE RAW brought in 1,401,000 viewers. This is down from last week’s show, which had 1,577,000 viewers.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, the show did a 0.42 rating, which is down from the 0.51 demo rating from the previous week.

The show faced stiff competition from the Monday Night Football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. That game drew 13,310,000 viewers on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2.

Additionally, Game 3 of the MLB World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees brought in 13,720,0000 viewers and a 3.25 key demo rating on FOX.