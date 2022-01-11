– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how Bobby Lashley won a Fatal 4 Way last week to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. We’re live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman. The pyro hits as they continue to the ring. Graves hypes Bobby Lashley vs. Lesnar at the WWE Royal Rumble. We see MVP and Lashley watching backstage when Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander approach, happy about The Hurt Business being back together. Lashley says the group is no more, he never said they were back together, and they can get the hell on because The All Mighty works alone. A disappointed Benjamin and Alexander walk off.

Heyman takes the mic and hypes Lesnar up. Lesnar takes the mic and gives a shout-out to Philadelphia, says he can’t believe we’re back, and then laughs. The music quickly interrupts and out comes Lashley with MVP. Lesnar looks on from the ring, holding the WWE Title over his shoulder. Lashley and MVP march to the ring now.

MVP takes the mic and says it’s his honor to present The All Mighty. Some fans boo and some cheer. Lashley takes the mic and says it’s an honor to finally be in the ring with Lesnar and an honor to share the spotlight with him. Lesnar laughs. Lashley says from one super athlete to another super athlete, it’s an honor to look Lesnar right in the eye and with all due respect, for 20 years, Lesnar has been ducking and running from him. Lesnar says with all due respect, it’s an honor for Lesnar to be in the ring with himself, and he must apologize, for the last 20 years he’s been winning titles in this ring and in other rings, so that doesn’t fall on him, that falls on Lashley. Lesnar doesn’t have a clue who Lashley is until he met him at Day 1, so it’s Lashley’s fault he didn’t climb the ladder of success and enter the same arenas Lesnar did. Lesnar must apologize because if they would’ve met, he would’ve already beaten Lashley and we wouldn’t be here right now, with all due respect. Lesnar says MVP and Lashley are dressed really fancy, and he asks the thread count on their suit.

Lashley laughs and says Lesnar must be a comedian. Lashley says at the Royal Rumble when he beats Lesnar for the WWE Title and Lesnar starts his stand-up comedy career, he and MVP will be front row because Lesnar is money as a comedian. Lesnar says he’s funny and he’s money. Lesnar does a knock-knock joke with Heyman and the punchline is “Bobby, who?” Exactly, Lesnar says. Lesnar says it’s impossible to beat him and even more impossible to beat him when you’re a Brock Lesnar wanna-be. Lesnar drops the mic and walks off as his music hits. He and Heyman exit the ring as Lashley and MVP stare him down.

Benjamin and Alexander suddenly attack Lashley from behind but he fights them off and clears the ring of Benjamin, then spikes Alexander into the mat. Lashley goes to ringside, scoops Benjamin and rams him into the ring post. Lashley grabs Alexander and launches him into the barrier, then runs him into the ring post. Lashley and MVP make their exit with Alexander and Benjamin laid out.

– We see recent happenings between Alpha Academy and RK-Bro. Randy Orton and Riddle are backstage now. They make a reference to Riddle’s WWE NXT appearance and Orton says he can do whatever he wants on his own time, but they lost last week because Riddle didn’t tag him in. Orton goes on and is about to give Riddle some advice in case he gets lost out there tonight, but Riddle interrupts with some of his comedy. Orton writes something on his hand, for in case he gets lost out there tonight. Riddle reads it and it says “Tag In Randy!” Orton says good job. Riddle suggests they go out for some cheesesticks after the big match, since they’re in Philly, and asks Orton if he’s a Pat’s or Geno’s kind of guy. It sounded like Riddle got cheese sticks confused with cheesesteaks. They head to the ring.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Alpha Academy vs. RK-Bro

We go back to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro – Randy Orton and Riddle. They hit the ring and the pyro goes off. Orton and Riddle pose together in the middle of the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Alpha Academy is out – Chad Gable and Otis. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. The bell rings and Riddle goes at it with Gable, trading holds. Gable with a quick takedown. Gable works Riddle over until Riddle turns it around and sends him to the floor. Riddle hits a big springboard moonsault from the apron to the floor, taking Gable back down. Riddle and Orton pose together on the apron as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Riddle is smashing Gable into the turnbuckles to get an opening. We see how Gable took out Riddle’s leg during the break to turn it around. Gable kicks out of a roll-up and goes back to focusing on Riddle’s leg as Orton looks on.

Otis tags in and they double team Riddle in their corner, dominating him as fans boo. Riddle counters a back suplex from Otis, then knocks Gable off the apron. Riddle with a Floating Bro to take Otis down as fans pop. Orton reaches for the tag and he gets it, right as Gable does. Orton levels Gable with clotheslines, then a third. Orton kicks Otis and catches Gable with a snap powerslam. Orton fights Otis off the apron again and goes for the draping DDT on Gable but he drops Orton over the top rope.

Gable goes to the top but Orton knocks his leg out and crotches him. Orton climbs up for a superplex and he nails it for a pop. Riddle is trying to get back on the apron for a tag as fans rally for Orton. Riddle rallies the crowd now as Orton gets back up and drops back down to pound the mat. Otis drops Riddle at ringside. Orton drops Otis on the apron after missing the RKO.

Otis tags in and they double team Orton with Otis nailing a big powerslam for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: Alpha Academy

– After the match, the crowd is shocked as Alpha Academy begins to celebrate. We go to replays.

– We get a backstage segment with Damian Priest and The Street Profits getting on the same page and then getting hyped up for the next match.

Damian Priest and The Street Profits vs. The Dirty Dawgs and Apollo Crews

We go back to the ring and out come The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a backstage promo from Bianca Belair, who looks forward to winning tonight’s Triple Threat, defeating RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble, and going into WrestleMania 38 as the champion. We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Damian Priest as Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode and Apollo Crews wait in the ring. Commander Azeez is at ringside.

Ford starts off with Crews and they go at it. Ford with a big dropkick for a 2 count. Ziggler tags in and takes over on Ford in their corner. Ziggler taunts Priest with a superkick tease. Ford turns it around on Ziggler but Ziggler rocks him and goes for a splash into the corner but Priest tags in and levels Ziggler with big right hands. Priest with a Bell Clap and a big spike into the mat. Roode runs in but Priest unloads with kicks, then a spin kick to drop him.

Priest knocks Crews off the apron for a pop. Priest with the Stage Dive to Roode in the corner, then to Ziggler in the opposite corner. Roode saves Ziggler form a suplex. Ford levels Roode with a kick. Dawkins comes in and dropkicks Crews. Priest misses a kick on Ziggler but comes right back with a big clothesline. Priest and The Street Profits stand tall in an empty ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Crews has control of Ford. Crews presses Ford high in the air over his head, then drops him to the mat for a close 2 count. Crews works Ford over and in comes Ziggler to keep the offense going. Ziggler with a dropkick for a close 2 count. Ziggler goes right into a cradle for another 2 count. Ziggler grounds Ford with a headlock now, talking trash as Roode does the same. Azeez looks on from ringside.

Ziggler stomps on Ford and superkicks Priest off the apron out of nowhere. Ford blocks a Fame-asser and turns it into a sitdown powerbomb but Ziggler hangs in there. Dawkins rallies for a tag now. Roode and Dawkins tag in at the same time now. Dawkins runs wild on Roode and knocks Crews off the apron. Dawkins with a spinning back elbow to Roode. Crews runs in but Dawkins launches him with a big throw, then a throw to Ziggler. Dawkins with offense to Roode now, including the spinning back elbow into the corner, and The Silencer for a 2 count as Crews breaks it up.

Priest comes in and levels Crews with a kick to send him to the floor. Priest follows and goes for a powerbomb on the floor but Azeez approaches and they have words. Crews gets back up and drops Priest with a kick. Ford runs the ring and leaps out, taking Azeez and Crews down. Roode takes advantage and rolls Dawkins up for a close 2 count.

Dawkins fights Roode off and hits a big Spinebuster. Ziggler comes from behind and nails a Zig Zag on Dawkins for the pin to win.

Winners: The Dirty Dawgs and Apollo Crews

– After the match, The Dirty Dawgs stand tall as the music hits. Azeez and Crews enter the ring to pose with Ziggler and Roode.

– We get a look back at what happened on Friday’s SmackDown with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. We also see how Seth Rollins faced off with Reigns to close the show.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what happened earlier between Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. We go back to the ring and Rollins has the mic. Rollins laughs and says he’s in a great mood tonight because the Royal Rumble is on the horizon. Why is Rollins so excited for The Rumble? Not because of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, not because of the 30-Man and 30-Woman Rumble Matches, but because it is the night where he will become the new WWE Universal Champion.

Rollins says that’s right, it will be The Visionary vs. The Tribal Chief, The Visionary vs. The Head of The Table, Brother vs. Brother, Roman Reigns vs. Seth Freakin’ Rollins. But how is that after Rollins was screwed out of his WWE Day 1 singles match with Big E, did he get an advocate or a special counsel? No. Rollins doesn’t need a penguin-looking snake oil salesman to do his job for him, he took matters into his own hands. He goes on and says a few things in life are certain – death, taxes and he will beat Reigns every time. The music interrupts and out comes Big E.

Big E says this is incredible news, he’s so excited and so thrilled for Rollins. Rollins wants to know why. Big E says Rollins is his favorite out of all the world title combatants at The Rumble. Big E announces that he is officially entering the Men’s Rumble and fans pop. Big E says of all the things he can dream or fantasize about, close to the top of the list is how he dreams about doing what he intended doing at Day 1, but doing it at The Show of Shows, WrestleMania 38, and that is… beating Rollins and walk out as world champion. Rollins laughs. Big E laughs with him. Rollins says Big E can dream all he wants. He’s happy Big E is in The Rumble but Big E doesn’t stand a chance at beating him one-on-one. Big E says they should test that theory out tonight. Fans agree. Rollins doesn’t know how he feels about that, he’s not ready. Fans boo. Rollins says maybe next week in a better town. Fans boo him some more. Big E says let’s not just do it tonight, let’s do it right now. Fans pop and Rollins says Big E put him on the spot and called him out. Rollins accepts the challenge and calls for a referee.

Seth Rollins vs. Big E

The referee hits the ring and Seth Rollins locks up with Big E. Big E applies a headlock. They run the ropes and Rollins nails a dropkick but Big E comes right back at him. They collide and Big E nails a belly-to-belly suplex. Big E runs into a big boot now.

Rollins sends big E to the floor and nails a suicide dive in front of the announcers. Rollins runs back in and goes for another suicide dive but Big E rocks him at the ropes with a forearm. Big E lays Rollins down on the apron and hits the big running splash. Big E talks some trash at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Big E slams Rollins face-first into the announce table. He brings it back in but Rollins kicks him, then chops him. Big E fights back but Rollins ducks and grabs him from behind. Big E slams Rollins and launches him into the corner. Big E catches Rollins for a Big Ending but Rollins slides out and hits a chop block, then a DDT. Big E goes to the floor for a breather. Rollins runs the apron and leaps off with a flying knee to the face.

Rollins brings it back in and goes to the top for another flying knee to the face. Rollins covers but Big E kicks out at 2. Rollins clubs Big E with forearms to keep him down. Rollins grounds Big E with a headlock now. Big E fights up and out but Rollins chops him into the corner. Rollins with another big shot into the corner. Rollins wastes some time, then charges but Big E nails a Uranage out of the corner. Big E gets hyped up now, nailing two clotheslines.

Rollins blocks a belly-to-belly suplex with a headbutt. Rollins charges but gets sent to the apron. Big E runs and delivers the big Spear from the apron to the floor in front of the announcers. We go to commercial.

