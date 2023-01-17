– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network with the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Patrick hypes tonight’s Six-Way main event to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory – Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. We see how Sikoa and The Usos helped Sami Zayn defeat Kevin Owens on SmackDown as a disappointed Zayn looked on.

Jey takes the mic and announces to Cincinnati that The Bloodline is in your city. Jimmy brags about running RAW and SmackDown. Jimmy says before Solo puts a bating on Mustafa Ali tonight, they need to address what happened on SmackDown. Jey sends a warning to Kevin Owens and says he hopes he got the message on SmackDown – do not cross Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as he will get another lesson at the Royal Rumble.

Jey says speaking of The Tribal Chief, they have something big planned for the RAW 30th Anniversary show as every generation of The Bloodline will be there to acknowledge Reigns. Jey says also at RAW 30, they will retain the RAW Tag Team Titles over The Judgment Day. The music interrupts and out comes Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.

Ripley says the only thing The Bloodline needs to acknowledge is how The Judgment Day runs RAW. Fans boo. Balor says not only do they run the show, last week they ran the Gauntlet, ran through the tag team division, and now are running straight to The Usos. The Judgment Day is in the ring now. Balor praises Mysterio for his performance last week. Priest says he and Dominik will handle business tonight while Balor is in the main event. Priest looks forward to bringing the red brand titles back to RAW. Mysterio says he smells fear because The Usos are scared. He asks Jimmy and Jey if they’re scared, and The Usos taunt him back, then brag about tag teams they’ve defeated.

The Usos say at RAW 30 they will welcome The Judgment Day to The Uso Penitentiary. The Usos drop the mic. Dominik goes on about how The Usos wouldn’t last a minute in the real penitentiary. Dominik calls them wanna-be’s and says Sikoa is the biggest wanna-be. Sikoa steps in Dominik’s face. Ripley moves Dominik and gets in Sikoa’s face. Sikoa steps back but gets back in her face. Dominik rocks Sikoa but Sikoa drops him. A brawl breaks out now. Sikoa and Ripley are left alone in the ring. Ripley taunts Sikoa and he looks ready to attack but Mustafa Ali suddenly flies off the top with a big splash to a pop. Ali mounts Sikoa with rights as we go to a commercial.

Solo Sikoa vs. Mustafa Ali

Back from the break and Solo Sikoa is dominating Mustafa Ali. We see Ali’s earlier backstage interview with Byron Saxton where he said he will fight back against Sikoa tonight.

Ali fights up and out of a hold, then dropkicks Sikoa. Ali keeps fighting and kicks Sikoa over the top rope to the floor. Ali goes for a dive but Sikoa meets him at the ropes with a big right. Sikoa comes in with a lariat. Sikoa crawls for a 2 count.

Sikoa yells and talks some trash to Ali, then beats on him while he’s down in the corner. Sikoa charges in for the Umaga splash but Ali moves. Ali fights in from the apron but Sikoa catches him in mid-air, then runs him into the ring post. Ali falls to the floor and Sikoa poses in the ring.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos hit the apron to pose but the music hits and out comes Kevin Owens to a big pop. Owens brawls with The Usos at ringside. He fights back and launches Jimmy Uso into the steel ring steps.

Ali takes advantage of the distraction and hits a big tornado DDT to Sikoa. Ali covers for a close 2 count. Ali goes back to the top for a 450 Splash but he has to roll through as Sikoa moves. Solo nails the Samoan Spike for the pin to win.

Winner: Solo Sikoa

– After the match, Sikoa stands tall but Owens immediately drops him with a Stunner. Owens fights Sikoa to the floor and sends him into the steel steps. Owens slams Sikoa on top of the announce table and pounds on him. Owens goes to run the barrier for a splash through the announce table as Sikoa did to him last week, but The Usos attack. Owens fights The Usos off again and throws a chair into Jimmy’s face. Officials run down with Adam Pearce to hold Owens back while The Usos and Sikoa retreat. Owens stands on top of the table and yells out to a pop. Officials continue holding Owens back as a “let them fight!” chant breaks out. Sikoa promises to get Owens.

– Bobby Lashley is backstage with a promo for the main event. He says tonight’s Six-Way with other former champions means nothing because he is The All Mighty. Lashley goes on with words for WWE United States Champion Austin Theory and says his title reign is coming to an end at RAW 30.

– Back from the break and we get the third return vignette for Cody Rhodes. We see footage of him training at the Nightmare Factory. Cody says this is where he will become bulletproof. The video includes comments from Brandi Rhodes. She says Cody can do the work, he feels and looks better than ever. Cody says it’s no longer if he will return, but when. He goes on and announces that he will return in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Cody says he made it crystal clear before that he wanted the WWE Title, and at The Rumble, he is back. The announcers hype Cody’s return at The Rumble now.

– Byron Saxton is backstage outside of Adam Pearce’s locker room office. He says Pearce’s office has been a revolving door of Superstars trying to make their cases for Royal Rumble spots all day. Elias is with Saxton now. He talks about what 2022 meant for his family, and says it’s time to right some wrongs, and his vengeance tour will begin in The Rumble. MVP exits Pearce’s door and tells Elias to watch out. MVP warns Elias to not go in there and bother Pearce about The Rumble because the winner is a done deal. Elias goes on about how MVP hasn’t been relevant in years. MVP says if Elias keeps on, MVP will get him a match with the Rumble winner. Elias says it will be a tune-up match. MVP goes back inside to get Pearce to book a match.

– Still to come, The Street Profits vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype the main event.

The Street Profits vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

We go back to the ring and out come The Street Profits – Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are out next.

Benjamin starts off by rocking Ford off the apron with a shot to the jaw. Dawkins comes from behind but Benjamin fights him off. Dawkins fights back but Benjamin rocks him, then nails a big German suplex for 2.

Alexander tags in and they double team Dawkins in their corner. He fights them both off and in comes Ford as Dawkins kicks Alexander. Ford with a top rope crossbody to Alexander. Ford unloads on Alexander with a big lariat. Ford plays to the crowd for a pop. Ford dumps Alexander to the apron but he fights back. Alexander goes for a German off the apron to the floor but Ford hangs on.

Ford fights back but Alexander counters and drops him on the edge of the apron with the Uranage. MVP comes walking down the ramp as Benjamin and Alexander look on, and as fans boo. Back to commercial.

* The Bloodline will open the show, leading to Solo Sikoa vs. Mustafa Ali

* The Judgment Day vs. Alpha Academy

* More Royal Rumble entrants will be revealed

* Bobby Lashley returns with unfinished business

* Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.